Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.96, but opened at $45.82. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 47,509 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ultra Clean

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultra Clean Trading Up 2.7 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 27,160.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.