Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin Buys 860 Shares

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) Director Natalye Paquin bought 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $19,169.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares in the company, valued at $490,313.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.24. 39,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,412. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $650.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.
Several research firms recently commented on UVSP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.
Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.
