UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 4,063 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 126.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SSNC. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.72. 1,032,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,669. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

