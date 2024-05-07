UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 4,796 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.6% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 428,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.28. 2,389,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.91.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

