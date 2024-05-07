Unizen Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $131.41 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unizen

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 948,614,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

