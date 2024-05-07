VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 8.6 %

EGY opened at GBX 491.50 ($6.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 475.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 399.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 282.33 ($3.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 590.11 ($7.41). The firm has a market cap of £507.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,117.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.