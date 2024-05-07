Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 1.29% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $86,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,323 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 24,123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,059,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,681 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,029.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 243,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 222,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,029.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 243,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 222,033 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VPL stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $74.79. 246,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $76.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

