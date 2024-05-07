Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $39,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 464.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.91. 80,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,985. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $236.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.68. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

