Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 134,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,124,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
VOE opened at $151.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.59.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
