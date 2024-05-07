Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,288 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 469.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 34,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTEB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,447. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.