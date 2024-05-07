Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $12,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.86. 588,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,936. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.07. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

