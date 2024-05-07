Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Veris Residential has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 44.5% annually over the last three years. Veris Residential has a dividend payout ratio of -60.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Veris Residential to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Shares of Veris Residential stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,198. Veris Residential has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

