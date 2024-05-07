Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VSTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vestis in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Vestis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Vestis Price Performance

VSTS opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vestis has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vestis will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Insider Activity at Vestis

In related news, CEO Kim Scott acquired 15,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $287,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,127.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vestis news, Director James Phillip Holloman acquired 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,230.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kim Scott bought 15,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $287,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $302,586,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,529,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,431,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,292,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Further Reading

