Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $289,000 Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 20.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 123.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 98.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.13.

BeiGene Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $162.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.58. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $126.97 and a fifty-two week high of $256.45.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,186.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,781 shares of company stock worth $10,222,381 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

