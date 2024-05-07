Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $484,000 Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 147.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in Aptiv by 4.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.85.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

