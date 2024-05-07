Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $326,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average of $74.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

