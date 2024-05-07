Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $364,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 882.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

HDV opened at $108.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.46. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $110.33.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

