Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,066 shares of company stock worth $52,199,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $285.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.92 and a 1 year high of $327.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

