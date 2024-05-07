Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,499,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,752,000 after buying an additional 53,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,126,000 after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,914,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 800,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,236,000 after acquiring an additional 71,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

STZ stock opened at $257.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.04 and a 200-day moving average of $249.04. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.45 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

