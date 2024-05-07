Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 787 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $443.56 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $444.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.21. The firm has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

