Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Atrion worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Atrion by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Atrion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $435.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.51 and a 200-day moving average of $366.07. The company has a market capitalization of $765.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.62. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $274.98 and a 1-year high of $602.99.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 79.78%.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Articles

