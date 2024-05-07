Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Virios Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VIRI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,495. Virios Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

