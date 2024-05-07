Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Vitesse Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 104.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Vitesse Energy to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.7%.
Vitesse Energy Price Performance
NYSE VTS traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. 384,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,133. Vitesse Energy has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $709.45 million, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57.
About Vitesse Energy
Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.
