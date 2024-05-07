Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Vitesse Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 104.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Vitesse Energy to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.7%.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

NYSE VTS traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. 384,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,133. Vitesse Energy has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $709.45 million, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). Vitesse Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

