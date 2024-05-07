Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.17.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $107.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

