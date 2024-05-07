Wanchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.96 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $54.78 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00057815 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00020262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014670 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001062 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,941,817 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

