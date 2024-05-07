Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVR by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,385,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,694,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,510.05, for a total transaction of $11,265,075.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,523,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,510.05, for a total transaction of $11,265,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,523,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 479 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,340.01, for a total value of $3,515,864.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,426,016.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,281 shares of company stock valued at $46,978,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Up 0.5 %

NVR stock traded up $40.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7,665.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,846. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7,746.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7,060.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $99.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.