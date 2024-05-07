Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 135 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after buying an additional 628,944 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,411,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 28.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,433,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,245,000 after acquiring an additional 532,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,619. The company has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.38 and a 200-day moving average of $150.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

