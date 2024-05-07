Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 182.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

LMBS traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.02. 95,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,456. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.