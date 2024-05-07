Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WEN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.60.

WEN opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,270,000 after buying an additional 1,162,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,574,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after buying an additional 842,856 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

