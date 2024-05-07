WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.15 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $11,362.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00127466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011844 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000125 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

