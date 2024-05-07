Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $249.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

View Our Latest Report on Workday

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.