Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $97.23. 2,801,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,299. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $2,850,282 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.43.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

