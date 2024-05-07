Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of XENE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.82. 16,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.44.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

