XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.95.

NYSE XPO opened at $110.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.17. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth $1,220,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

