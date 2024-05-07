ZClassic Trading Up 5% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $522,988.40 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00057769 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00036234 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

