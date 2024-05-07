Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given New $18.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $15.50 to $18.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s previous close.

ZETA has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of Zeta Global stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,902,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $922,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,895,000 after purchasing an additional 991,678 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 97.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 663,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 327,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

