181,900 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 181,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.08% of Loews at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE L opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $55.94 and a 12-month high of $78.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.