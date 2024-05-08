3,147 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,147 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,772,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $315,093,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 804.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in General Motors by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GM opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

