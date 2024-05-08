5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE VNP traded down C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.25. The company has a market cap of C$443.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.15 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.2835821 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 60,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,561.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,100 shares of company stock worth $312,032. 4.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

