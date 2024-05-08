AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $113.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $106.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s current price.

ACM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Get AECOM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AECOM

AECOM Stock Down 3.2 %

ACM opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.77. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.