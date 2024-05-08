AerCap (NYSE:AER) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.93

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.93 and last traded at $89.23, with a volume of 632127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

AerCap Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.18.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AerCap by 2,460.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

