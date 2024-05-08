Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Albemarle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Albemarle to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.97. 414,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.90. Albemarle has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Albemarle from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.