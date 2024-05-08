Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $168.74 and last traded at $169.93. 5,198,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 30,437,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,693,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,149,000 after purchasing an additional 695,581 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 141,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

