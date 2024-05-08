American Vanguard (AVD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. American Vanguard had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,253. American Vanguard has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $18.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $352.45 million, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.05.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVD shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, American Vanguard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

