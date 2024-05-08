Aperam S.A. (APMSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.50 on June 7th

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Aperam Price Performance
Shares of APMSF stock remained flat at $30.49 during trading on Wednesday. Aperam has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95.
Aperam Company Profile
