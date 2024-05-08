ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.50) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $181.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.50) EPS. ATI Physical Therapy updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of ATIP stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. 329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

