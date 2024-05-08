Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of Cipher Mining stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,436,580. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 2.32.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth $255,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

