CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.15. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

