Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $265,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Humana by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Humana by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.50.

Humana Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HUM stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $324.10. The company had a trading volume of 583,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,724. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

