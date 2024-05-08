Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $446,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 101.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 73.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,164,000 after acquiring an additional 35,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 145,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.57. 886,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,114. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.62. The company has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

